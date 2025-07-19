Tight security at Uppal stadium ahead of HCA meeting amid misuse of funds

The meeting is being held amid ongoing investigation against HCA president, Arishnapally Jagan Mohan Rao and four others for allegedly misappropriating funds.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th July 2025 11:58 am IST
Heavy security at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad
Security deployed at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid alleged misuse of funds, tight security has been placed at the Uppal Stadium ahead of Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) meeting on Saturday, July 17.

Rachakonda commissioner of police, G Sudheer Babu personally reviewed the security arrangements. Members of 173 cricket clubs associated with the Hyderabad Cricket Association will attend the meeting.

Videos circulating on social media show heavy police deployed at the Uppal stadium. The police said it will not allow any person suspended by the HCA to attend the meeting.

On July 17, Uppal police inspector N Election Reddy was suspended for allegedly leaking information and interfering with the investigation of the case.

Reddy’s suspension comes days after HCA president Rao was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on July 9.

Rao and other officials were arrested for serious irregularities, including allegedly pressuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for tickets and other governance-related issues within the HCA. 

