Tight security in Hyderabad for Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements have been made in the city in view of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Friday.

Security has been beefed up in the wake of recent incidents, including violence and police firing in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and developments at the Ajmer Dargah.

Higher officials of the city police have directed the police in the south zone, southwest zone, and southeast zone to remain on high alert in the afternoon.

The Central Rapid Action Force, Telangana Special Police, Quick Response Team, City Rapid Action Force, Task Force, City Armed Reserve, and local police have been deployed at Hyderabad’s Charminar to tighten the security.

A large gathering is expected at Makkah Masjid during Friday prayers. Plainclothes policemen will be present at the mosque to identify any troublesome individuals who might mix with the crowd and provoke them.

At Saidabad, the police have made adequate arrangements and deployed additional officers.

At Moghalpura Darsgah Jihad o Shahadat office, police teams have been posted.

Senior police officials are monitoring the developments.