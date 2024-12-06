Video: Hyderabad’s Sardar Mahal restoration stalled

Hyderabad: The restoration and revival of Sardar Mahal near Charminar, a historic landmark in Hyderabad, has come to a standstill in recent months due to alleged delays in clearing pending bills for contractors.

The ambitious project, aimed at transforming the site into a vibrant tourist hub, has faced significant setbacks, with work remaining suspended for over two months.

Revival plans for Hyderabad’s Sardar Mahal

The state government had envisioned a major transformation for Sardar Mahal, with plans to add an art studio, a cultural center, and a cafe to the existing structure. These upgrades were designed to attract tourists and enrich the heritage experience around Charminar. The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is overseeing the restoration, while a private agency was tasked with the project.

The project for the restoration of Sardar Mahal, estimated to cost Rs 30 crores, was expected to become a major tourist attraction in Hyderabad’s Old City.

However, during a recent visit to Sardar Mahal, it was found that the restoration work had halted. The site was deserted, with no workers present and no visible construction activity. Officials revealed that the work had stopped due to the non-payment of contractors’ bills.

History of the Monument

Built in 1900 by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, Hyderabad’s Sardar Mahal was constructed in a European style as a gift for Sardar Begum. However, she never occupied the palace, as it did not meet her expectations. Despite this, the palace retained her name.

The building was later declared a heritage site by the Heritage Conservation Committee and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). In 1965, due to unpaid property taxes, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took over the building.