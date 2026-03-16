Time to debate BRS ‘failures’ is over, Focus on our future plans: Telangana CM

His comments assume significance as the Congress government is nearing the halfway mark of its five-year term.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:36 pm IST
Telangana CM addressing a public gathering with a statue of a woman leader in the background.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. The Telangana Legislative Assembly session commenced on Monday in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 16, insisted that all Congress MLAs and MLCs maintain full attendance during the Assembly Budget Session and warned against negligence.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on the first day of the Assembly’s Budget Session, the chief minister said the time of debating the “failures” of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was over, and the ruling Congress should now prioritise its own vision.

He said the roadmap laid by the party and government now would serve as the agenda for the next assembly polls (in 2028).

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

He urged women members to actively participate in debates, and asked MLAs to be well-informed on state issues and have comprehensive data ready to counter arguments posed by Opposition parties. He instructed all Congress MLAs not to indulge in off-the-record or casual chit-chat.

Reddy also asked the legislators to take the special 99-day action plan taken up recently by the government to the people effectively.

His comments assume significance as the Congress government is nearing the halfway mark of its five-year term.

MS Admissions 2026-27

According to him, the then CLP leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and K Jana Reddy were denied adequate time to speak in the Assembly under the BRS regime.

CM Reddy recalled his own suspension from the Assembly for an entire session, during which he was barred from attending the proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button