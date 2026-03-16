Time to debate BRS ‘failures’ is over, Focus on our future plans: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 16, insisted that all Congress MLAs and MLCs maintain full attendance during the Assembly Budget Session and warned against negligence.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on the first day of the Assembly’s Budget Session, the chief minister said the time of debating the “failures” of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was over, and the ruling Congress should now prioritise its own vision.

He said the roadmap laid by the party and government now would serve as the agenda for the next assembly polls (in 2028).

He urged women members to actively participate in debates, and asked MLAs to be well-informed on state issues and have comprehensive data ready to counter arguments posed by Opposition parties. He instructed all Congress MLAs not to indulge in off-the-record or casual chit-chat.

Reddy also asked the legislators to take the special 99-day action plan taken up recently by the government to the people effectively.

His comments assume significance as the Congress government is nearing the halfway mark of its five-year term.

According to him, the then CLP leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and K Jana Reddy were denied adequate time to speak in the Assembly under the BRS regime.

CM Reddy recalled his own suspension from the Assembly for an entire session, during which he was barred from attending the proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)