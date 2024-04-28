Timetable for Inter first, second year supplementary exam released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) released the revised and tentative timetable for the Inter first and second supplementary exams on Saturday.

According to the schedule, the exams will be held from May 24 to June 3. The first-year exams will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second-year exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Timetable of Inter first, second year supplementary exam

Following is the detailed timetable for the Inter first and second year supplementary exams.

Date First year exam Second year exam May 24 Second language Paper – I Second language Paper – II May 25 English Paper – I English Paper – II May 28 Mathematics Paper – IA

Botany Paper – I

Political Science – I Mathematics Paper – IIA

Botany Paper – II

Political Science – II May 29 Mathematics Paper – IB

Zoology Paper – I

History Science – I Mathematics Paper – IIB

Zoology Paper – II

History Science – II May 30 Physics Paper – I

Economic Paper – I Physics Paper – II

Economic Paper – II May 31 Chemistry Paper – I

Commerce Paper – I Chemistry Paper – II

Commerce Paper – II June 1 Public Administration Paper – I

Bridge course maths Paper – I (For BiPC) Public Administration Paper – II

Bridge course maths Paper – II (For BiPC) June 3 Modern Language Paper – I

Geography Paper – I Modern Language Paper – II

Geography Paper – II

As per the notification issued by TS BIE, the timetable also applies to Inter vocational courses. However, a separate timetable will be issued.

Telangana Intermediate results

Recently, TS BIE announced the results for the first and second years of Intermediate.

The pass percentage for the first year is reported at 60.01 percent, while for the second year, it stands at 64.19 percent. Notably, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in both the first and second year exams.

Following the announcement of the results, Inter first and second year students who failed to clear the exam were curious about the timetable of the upcoming supplementary exam in Telangana.