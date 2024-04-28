Timetable for Inter first, second year supplementary exam released

According to the schedule, the exams will be held from May 24 to June 3.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2024 10:05 am IST
TSCHE reschedules entrance exams for TS EAPCET, ICET
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) released the revised and tentative timetable for the Inter first and second supplementary exams on Saturday.

According to the schedule, the exams will be held from May 24 to June 3. The first-year exams will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second-year exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Timetable of Inter first, second year supplementary exam

Following is the detailed timetable for the Inter first and second year supplementary exams.

MS Education Academy
DateFirst year examSecond year exam
May 24Second language Paper – ISecond language Paper – II
May 25English Paper – IEnglish Paper – II
May 28Mathematics Paper – IA
Botany Paper – I
Political Science – I 		Mathematics Paper – IIA
Botany Paper – II
Political Science – II
May 29Mathematics Paper – IB
Zoology Paper – I
History Science – I 		Mathematics Paper – IIB
Zoology Paper – II
History Science – II
May 30Physics Paper – I
Economic Paper – I		Physics Paper – II
Economic Paper – II
May 31Chemistry Paper – I
Commerce Paper – I		Chemistry Paper – II
Commerce Paper – II
June 1Public Administration Paper – I
Bridge course maths Paper – I (For BiPC)		Public Administration Paper – II
Bridge course maths Paper – II (For BiPC)
June 3Modern Language Paper – I
Geography Paper – I		Modern Language Paper – II
Geography Paper – II

As per the notification issued by TS BIE, the timetable also applies to Inter vocational courses. However, a separate timetable will be issued.

Also Read
Hyderabad girl Ayesha emerges as one of Telangana inter toppers

Telangana Intermediate results

Recently, TS BIE announced the results for the first and second years of Intermediate.

The pass percentage for the first year is reported at 60.01 percent, while for the second year, it stands at 64.19 percent. Notably, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in both the first and second year exams.

Following the announcement of the results, Inter first and second year students who failed to clear the exam were curious about the timetable of the upcoming supplementary exam in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2024 10:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button