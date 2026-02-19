Timetable for TOSS SCC and intermediate exams announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday, February 19, announced the timetable for its upcoming theory and practical examinations for SSC and intermediate levels.

Theory exams will be conducted from April 20-27 in two sessions from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Practical exams are scheduled from April 28 to May 5.

Theory timetable

Telangana Open School Society

The Telangana Open School Society, first in the country, was established as an autonomous society under the Telangana Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991. It was inaugurated on March 17, the same year.

TOSS aims to provide pre-elementary education through open and distance learning (ODL) mode to school drop-outs and missing Upper Primary stage of education, and to attain Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE) in Telangana.

It provides education to adult non-literate, working men and women, to reinforce their functional literacy and prevent them from relapsing into illiteracy.