Tipper driver killed in speeding car crash at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old tipper driver was killed after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Narkhoda Hanuman Temple in Shamshabad in the early hours of Sunday, October 4.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar Ram, a native of Langatur village in Jharkhand and a resident of Narkhoda village in Shamshabad mandal. He was working as a driver for tipper owner Gouni Janaki Reddy.

According to police, Amit Kumar Ram and another driver, Kauleshwar Buya, had gone to a construction site near Narkuda along with other tipper vehicles around 10 p.m. on Saturday. At about 12.30 am on Sunday, Amit told Kauleshwar that he was going to the bathroom and walked towards an area near the site, opposite the Narkhoda Hanuman Temple.

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While Amit was walking along the road, a Maruti Swift car, travelling from Shamshabad towards Shabad, allegedly hit him. The complainant alleged that the car was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner.

Janaki Reddy, who was informed about the incident, rushed to the spot and found Amit lying on the road with a severe head injury. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

A fatal road accident case has been registered by Shamshabad police, and further investigation is underway.