Tipu Sultan’s statue garlanded with slippers; Karnataka town tense

Large number of people have come out in the open condemning the incident and are staging a protest at the Tipu Circle.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 1:10 pm IST
Karnataka BJP to rename ritual 'Salaam Aarti' started by Tipu Sultan
Tipu Sultan

Raichur: Karnataka’s Sirwar town in Raichur District is tense following the violation of the statue of the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Some miscreants garlanded the statue of Tipu Sultan with slippers in the wee hours of Wednesday and the people came to know about it in the morning, leading to widespread anger.

A large number of people have come out in the open condemning the incident and are staging a protest at the Tipu Circle.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka Governor sends ordinance on 60% use of Kannada in signboards back to govt

They have also blocked the road and torched tyres at the protest site, demanding immediate arrest of the people behind the vandalism.

Police have rushed to the spot and are checking CCTV footage to get clues about the miscreants.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 1:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button