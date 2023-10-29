Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples closed for partial lunar eclipse

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has shut down all the temples under its purview, in view of partial lunar eclipse early on Sunday.

Tirumala temple doors were closed at 7:05 pm on Saturday. They were scheduled to reopen at 3:15 today after performing suddhi (cleansing) rituals.

The temple doors of Tiruchanoor, Kapileswara Swamy, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Sri Govindaraja Swamy and Sri Kodandarama Swamy were closed on Saturday evening.

“After the completion of eclipse time between 1:05 am and 2:22 am, the temple doors of the respective shrines will be reopened and after performing suddhi (cleansing), devotees are allowed for darshan,” said the temple body in a press release.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati noted that all the shrines run by it in and around the temple town were closed six hours prior to the partial lunar eclipse.

Annaprasadam (ritual) activities, stalled at 6 pm on Saturday, are scheduled to resume from 9 am today.