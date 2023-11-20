Tirupati engineer dies of heart attack after Team India loses WC

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th November 2023 1:44 pm IST

Tirupati: A 32-year-old software engineer died of a heart attack in Tirupati while watching the India-Australia ICC Cricket World Cup finals on Sunday, November 19.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased Jyoti Kumar was the son of a retired TTD employee and ran a computer center.

Also Read
After initial hiccups, Australia cruises to World Cup victory

Kumar, who was an ardent cricket fan, was disappointed with the dismal performance of the Indian batting order. According to one of his relations, he hoped bowlers would pull out a strategy to bring the match on the Indian side.

MS Education Academy

However, as Australia cruised its way through a sixth World Cup victory, Kumar could not handle it and suffered a heart attack.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but doctors announced him dead. He was supposed to get married soon.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th November 2023 1:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button