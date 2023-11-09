TMC backs MP Moitra, says anyone who questions BJP is harassed

Kolkata: The ruling TMC on Thursday came out strongly in support of its party MP Mahua Moitra, embroiled in a ‘cash-for-query’ controversy, with Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claiming that whoever questioned the government was “harassed” by the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the “cash-for-query” allegations against Moitra is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of “unethical conduct” having an impact on national security.

Expressing solidarity with Moitra, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) labelled the move as “vendetta politics,” accusing the BJP of attempting to stifle voices critical of the central government.

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged school jobs scam in the state, also questioned how a parliamentary committee could consider acting against her even before accusations against Moitra were proven.

“Whoever is questioning the government on the Adani issue is being harassed. How can the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee take any action against Moitra even before the allegations are proven against her?” Banerjee asked.

The TMC party while supporting Moitra, till now has had a hands-off approach and at one stage even said it would await the Ethics Committee’s report on the issue.

Leading the defence, Banerjee criticised the expulsion recommendation, asserting that Moitra is fully capable of defending herself.

He questioned the Ethics Committee’s decision, stating, “If they don’t have any proof, then how can it recommend expulsion? This is nothing but vendetta. People are well aware of this.”

Highlighting the perceived double standards, Banerjee pointed to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s controversial remarks, noting the lack of action by the Ethics Committee in his case.

“The committee is yet to take any action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, but is very prompt in taking action against opposition MPs, who are fighting against the government and its policies,” Banerjee said.

He expressed concern over the committee’s selective approach, saying, “There are several BJP MPs against whom various cases are pending, but the hearing is never scheduled.”

Banerjee’s unequivocal support seems to indicate the regional party will put all its weight behind her in the battle ahead for the MP who is combatting allegations of cash-for-questions.

The Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report in what is likely to be contested by opposition members of the panel.

TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja criticised the committee, claiming it functioned “in the most unethical and vindictive way” by announcing judgment before any guilt was proven.

“The Ethics Committee functioned in the most unethical way. They have announced judgment even before someone has been proven guilty. This is nothing but an example of political vendetta for questioning the Union government on a specific industry group. The Ethics Committee and its chairman have functioned in the most vindictive way,” she told PTI.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar asked, “How is it that the Ethics Committee report condemning Moitra was known to everyone before adoption? Speaker Lok Sabha must enquire into matter.”

He also criticised the lack of any fair probe. “If order is by majority, not by fair trial, why have the Ethics Committee?” Sircar, a former top civil servant in the central government said.

Leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, supported the committee’s recommendation, citing national security concerns.

He emphasised the gravity of the issue, stating, “How can an MP share his or her login IDs with a business house? This was an issue of national security, and the ethics committee took the right decision.”

The CPI(M), however, claimed that the TMC has been shy of speaking out on the controversy involving Moitra, since she has spoken against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked why it took the TMC national general secretary several days to comment on the Moitra issue since it surfaced, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the ruling party in West Bengal is shying away from speaking on the matter.

“Moitra has spoken out against Adani and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, so the TMC is not willing to comment,” he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Stating that a detailed investigation is required into the “cash for query” allegations against the TMC MP, Chakraborty said it is required to bring to the fore whether she had any arrangement with Hiranandani.

“But before that process has been completed, talks of her expulsion have surfaced, this is unethical,” Chakraborty said.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said Moitra could move court in case she needs to.

“I think Mahua can move court of there is a provision in the law,” Bhattacharya said.