TMC faces existential crisis after BJP’s Bengal breakthrough

Kolkata: On a humid Saturday evening, barely hours after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister at the Brigade Parade Grounds, the mood at several TMC offices across the state was marked by disbelief and unease.

At a party office in south Bengal, workers sat silently before television screens replaying saffron celebrations. Tea cups remained untouched and conversations repeatedly returned to one question: what remains of the political machine Mamata Banerjee built over the past 28 years — the first 13 years in opposition and the last 15 years in power?

TMC’s crisis is beyond electoral

For the TMC, the crisis unfolding now is no longer merely electoral. It is structural, psychological and existential.

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The first signs of internal strain surfaced almost immediately after the verdict. Leaders who defended the party leadership until days ago have begun speaking in divergent voices, exposing fault lines long buried beneath uninterrupted electoral dominance.

I-PAC under fire

Veteran TMC leader Asit Mazumdar accused sections of the leadership of arrogance and administrative paralysis, alleging that factional rivalries stalled governance and development projects. Senior MP Kalyan Banerjee blamed political consultant I-PAC and spoke of “sabotage” within the organisation.

The rebellion remains scattered, but Bengal’s political history suggests such moments often signal the beginning of deeper churn.

“No political force can remain at its peak forever. Once the rise reaches saturation, decline begins from within. TMC was defeated by TMC itself,” the four-term MP said.

He also blamed I-PAC-driven electoral management and ticket distribution strategies, saying, “Every gram panchayat member believed he deserved a ticket. Internal sabotage played a major role in our defeat.”

Mamata’s centrality

The TMC functioned less like a conventional party and more like a tightly centralised political ecosystem revolving around one axis: Mamata Banerjee. Candidate selection, welfare messaging and organisational control flowed downward through a structure where loyalty often outweighed institutional autonomy.

That model delivered electoral returns for years, helping Banerjee dismantle the 34-year Left Front regime in 2011 and survive successive waves of anti-incumbency. But the same centralisation has now emerged as TMC’s biggest vulnerability.

“The party’s structure depended heavily on uninterrupted access to power. Once that chain weakens, fragmentation becomes inevitable,” political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty observed.

Another political commentator described the developments unfolding inside TMC as “the early stages of organisational loosening where fear disappears faster than loyalty.”

Unlike the BJP or the Left, TMC never evolved into an ideological cadre-based structure with multiple power centres. Nor did it expand meaningfully outside Bengal despite experiments in Goa and Tripura. Over time, the party became inseparable from both Bengal and Banerjee.

At 71, Banerjee remains TMC’s tallest mobiliser and only leader with mass emotional resonance cutting across regions and social blocs. But the terrain confronting her now is different from the years of Singur and Nandigram that fuelled her rise.

Then, she fought an entrenched regime from the streets. Now, she carries the baggage of 15 years in office — recruitment scams, corruption allegations, bureaucratic fatigue, factional rivalries and resentment against sections of the party’s local leadership.

The poll verdict appears to have punctured the aura of inevitability that surrounded the TMC since 2011.

Leaders are already scared that municipalities and panchayats may witness defections in the coming months. Ironically, the party that once expanded its control over local bodies by engineering defections from rivals now fears the same template may be turned against it.

“When the Left Front weakened between 2008 and 2010, early cracks first appeared in panchayats and municipalities before the larger regime collapsed in 2011. Now we are fearing a reverse replay of that transition,” a TMC councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

Spotlight on Abhishek Banerjee

The spotlight is also on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who increasingly finds himself at the centre of the storm after the defeat.

Over the past few years, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew transformed into the party’s principal organisational strategist and de facto second-in-command. From candidate selection and campaign architecture to booth management, much of the TMC’s 2026 blueprint bore his imprint.

But, the scale of the defeat has also turned that centralisation into a political liability. Sections within the party are openly questioning his style of functioning, aggressive organisational restructuring and dependence on consultant-driven political management.

Several leaders believe large-scale replacement and shifting of candidates disrupted local equations and weakened entrenched organisational networks.

Writing off Mamata would be premature: Observers

Political observers, however, feel writing off Mamata Banerjee entirely would still be premature. The TMC was reduced to a single Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and won barely 30 seats in the 2006 assembly polls before staging a spectacular resurgence through the Singur-Nandigram movements and sweeping to power in 2011.

“But this comeback challenge is qualitatively different. Age, organisational fatigue and a far more entrenched BJP presence have altered Bengal’s political landscape fundamentally,” another political analyst said.

Her appeal on Saturday for opposition parties, including the Left, to unite against the BJP underlined both political realism and shrinking room for manoeuvre.

The symbolism was impossible to miss. The leader who rose by displacing the Left and weakening the Congress is now signalling willingness to share space with them to resist a larger adversary.

For the TMC, however, the challenge ahead is no longer merely about returning to power, but about preventing Bengal’s once-dominant political machine from slipping into organisational drift after the aura of inevitability has cracked.