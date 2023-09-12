TMC MP Nusrat Jahan questioned by ED for 6 hours

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 6:47 pm IST
Kolkata: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case of alleged fraud by a real estate company, of which she was a director, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan was on Tuesday grilled by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for nearly six hours at its office in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town area here, a senior official of the probe body said.

Peoples Career

The 33-year-old actor, who was summoned by the federal agency for questioning last week, was asked to clarify her role as the director of the real estate company besides other questions related to the investigation.

“I answered all the questions I was asked. Thank you so much,” was her brief reply to questions by told reporters after coming out of the ED’s office in the evening.

MS Education Academy

An ED official said that Jahan during the questioning was also asked about the huge loan (over Rs one crore) that she allegedly took from the company.

“She was asked how she repaid the loan. She has submitted some documents to our officers and they are being probed. Our officers also asked her to specify the respective roles of Rakesh Singh and small-time actor Ruplekha Mitra who were co-directors in the company,” he told PTI.

ED has summoned Mitra for questioning in the same case.

The probe follows the lodging of a complaint by a group of senior citizens recently accusing a real estate company of cheating them by promising flats in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of the city.

Jahan has denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017. The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 6:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button