‘Want debate, not disruption’: TMC’s Derek O’Brien on Parliament stalemate

New Delhi: Amid repeated adjournments of the Parliament following opposition ruckus, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday said that his party wants a debate, not disruption.

The TMC MP also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared while also claiming that the party is running away from a debate in both Houses.

O’Brien also took a jibe at the Opposition parties stating that they will be conspiring together with the BJP if any Opposition party disrupts the proceedings.

This comes after the two days of Budget Session, before being adjourned till Monday (February 2 and 3), saw repeated disruptions following ruckus inside the Parliament with the Opposition demanding a debate on the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group and a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged “corruption”.

The Parliament was adjourned on Friday till Monday.

“BJP scared. Trying to RUN AWAY FROM DEBATE in #Parliament. Great chance to skewer Modi Govt from Mon Feb 6 when both Houses debate President’s Address. Keep a close watch. If any Oppn party disrupts, they are in CAHOOTS WITH BJP We All India Trinamool Congress want a debate, not disruption,” O’Brien tweeted.

Opposition parties forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Hindenburg-Adani group row for the second day on Friday with the presiding officers urging members to take up debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

The opposition parties have sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee over the Hidenburg-Adani row.

They have sought discussion over investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks, and financial institutions “in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians” following a report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which has made allegations against some companies of Adani group.

The first half of the budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.

The budget session began with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Union Budget was presented on February 1.