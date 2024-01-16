TMREIS applications open for admissions: Here’s how to apply  

Hyderabad: Applications for admission to Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) will open on January 18. TMREIS secretary Aisha Masarath Khanam has said that online submission of applications for admissions will commence from January 18.

Candidates can apply for AISSEE 2024 online only on the TMREIS official website www.tmreis.telangana.cgg.gov.in or through the TMREIS Mobile App (which can be downloaded from the Google Play store).

The last date for submission of the online application form is 6 February 2024 (Tuesday).

Eligible candidates from minorities communities (Muslims, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs & Buddhists) and non-minorities (SC, ST, BC & OCs) communities for fresh admissions in class V, intermediate 1st Year in 194 junior colleges (general & vocational) and 10 COE TMR junior colleges of Telangana State and backlog vacancies for minorities (Muslims, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs & Buddhists) in classes VI, VII & VIII for the academic year 2024-25 can apply, TMREIS said in a press release.

Criteria for selection:

V class: For minorities, admissions are on a first come first serve basis and for non-minorities by lucky draw.

First come first serve basis. Inter 1st Year General & Vocational: On merit based on GPA in SSC/10th class 2024.

On merit based on GPA in SSC/10th class 2024. Intermediate (COE TMRJC): Screening test followed by an interview.

For further clarifications, people can contact the district minorities welfare officer or principal of minority residential institutions in the state or helpline number 040-23437909.