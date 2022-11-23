TMREIS to provide free coaching for CLAT, TS LAWCET aspirants

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has announced that it is now planning to impart legal education to students by introducing an integrated law coaching for cracking competitive examinations— CLAT and TS LAWCET.

This announcement was made by TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah in a press release on Wednesday following the success of TMREIS in establishing 204 residential schools and junior colleges in the state.

Out of 204, there are 12 vocational schools for boys and girls. TMREIS also has eight Centers of Excellence which offer free intensive training for IIT, NEET, NDA and CA foundation courses.

TMREIS will now also have integrated training for students to crack CLAT and TS LAWCET and secure admission into prestigious National Law Universities like NALSAR-Hyderabad, NLSIU-Bangalore and NLIU-Bhopal.

Professor GaliVinod Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Law, Osmania University called on B Shafiullah and briefly discussed the strategic plan on introducing integrated law coaching for the students of Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College for boys and girls.

GaliVinod Kumar expressed his happiness on the achievements of students of TMREIS in various competitive entrance tests and was pleased to extend his support for introducing the CLAT and TS LAWCET coaching in Telangana Minorities Residential Junior Colleges.

He assured to designing and implementing the plan of action to make TMREIS students as Law Professionals.

In turn, B Shafiullah, said that to induct competent lawyers into society, TMREIS will provide free intensive coaching for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)& TS LAWCET for the students who want to pursue their careers in law.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for establishing 204 Minorities Residential Schools in Telangana State and his vision of providing high quality holistic and value-based education to poorest of the poor on par with other corporate institutions.