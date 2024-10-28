TN: Actor-politician Vijay addresses first public gathering, DMK labels ‘copyist’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has said that actor-politician Vijay helmed Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam copied its ideology while main opposition AIADMK said TVK’s principles are a cocktail of current political standpoints of various parties and Naam Tamizhar Katchi has ruled out chances of joining forces with the new entrant.

While Vijay openly targeted the DMK and its first family in his debut public appearance for his party’s inaugural event on Sunday, DMK said it has seen many rivals in its long innings and will continue to be strong.

Asked on TVK’s ideological points, its hint at opposition to the office of Governor, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “these are all our policies, he is copying…whatever he says is what we had already said and which we are following.”

On the maiden conference of Vijay’s party, he told PTI Videos: “This is the first conference and let us see, we have seen many parties.” Outlining his party’s strong ideological moorings and work over a long period of time in its 75-year old journey, Elangovan said DMK leaders went to jail fighting for people’s cause and though the party had lost several elections, it continued to be strong.

The DMK was built thus, fighting for people’s issues, whereas Vijay’s party aspires to be in power in 2026, immediately after entering politics. Furthermore, he said the TVK leaders would not fight for people by going to jail like the DMK leaders. “That is the difference between DMK and other parties…we are strong, we work for the people, we are for the people.”

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan congratulated Vijay on entering politics and said he has a long way to go and deliver. TVK’s ideology “is a mix of ideology of all parties and old wine in new bottle…a cocktail ideology taken from all political parties in Tamil Nadu.” To a question on the actor-politician backing caste census, he said the TVK chief has spoken on several topics and, “we will give time to him to put this in action.”

Asserting that ideologically BJP is nationalist and its votebank will not be affected, BJP leader H Raja said Vijay’s party may split only the votes of Dravidian parties and the DMK could be weakened. “I hope Mr Vijay would help me by speaking on Dravidian stock (ideology) and divide those votes,” he told reporters. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted TVK on its debut conference and said that the party is pitted against ‘Udhaya,’ apparently hinting at DMK leader and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Nam Tamizhar Katchi top leader Seeman, a Tamil nationalist said “you (TVK) accept EVR Periyar and thereby Dravidam (Dravidian ideology) and they say Dravidian model (DMK’s tagline for its style of governance).” However, NTK rejects the Dravidian ideology. “What is this model for Tamil Nadu”, he demanded to know.

When reporters asked him if TVK’s open invitation to alliances and a share in power to electoral partners could be regarded as invite to his party as well, Seeman said it was not so and added that NTK’s political journey is based on its crystal clear ideology and it cannot be dependent on others.

“I have said that I will fight on my own,” he said and hinted that Vijay party’s ideology does not appear to be carefully considered. TVK says it accepts Periyar’s rationalism but not his atheism. “Atheism is a part of rationalism.”