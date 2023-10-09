TN Assembly session begins today, first after AIADMK, BJP split

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session will begin on Monday and will be the first session after AIADMK broke from its alliance with BJP.

The AIADMK has 66 legislators while the BJP has four MLAs. The BJP has won the seats in the 2021 Assembly elections piggybacking on the popularity of the AIADMK and it is now to be seen how the AIADMK will be reacting to BJP in the House after the split.

The session is expected to discuss in detail the Cauvery water issue with Karnataka. The Kuruvai paddy farmers of Delta districts of Tamil Nadu are facing the heat after the crops withered following a fall in the water level in Mettur dam.

Mettur dam has recorded water level at 32 feet against its capacity of 120 feet, and as the Cauvery water flow reduced, the Kuruvai paddy has withered.

The Tamil Nadu government has already announced compensation of Rs 5,500 per acre for the Kuruvai paddy farmers which the opposition AIADMK, PMK and TMC has said to be inadequate.

The Assembly session is slated to be brief and Cauvery would take centre stage in the discussions.

The Tamil Nadu finance minister, Thangam Thenarasu is slated to present the first supplementary estimates for the Financial year 2023-24 on Monday.