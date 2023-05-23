TN BJP alleges corruption in implementing Central schemes in state

Annamalai alleged that even though the tenders were floated for the project during the period of the previous regime, the bulk of the work was done after the new government came to power in 2021.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 7:57 pm IST
Coimbatore car blast: TN BJP chief blames 'systemic failure' of police
Annamalai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government in the state was indulging in corruption in Central government schemes.

He cited Jal Jeevan and Smart City as two central government projects where corruption had taken place.

Annamalai said that the roof of the VOC stadium in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, built under the Central government’s Smart City project at a cost of Rs 14 crore, collapsed after half an hour of rain.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
PM Modi government’s schemes have truly empowered women: J P Nadda

He said that the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare had inspected the VOC stadium before its inauguration in August 2022 and had expressed satisfaction at the construction.

Annamalai alleged that even though the tenders were floated for the project during the period of the previous regime, the bulk of the work was done after the new government came to power in 2021.

The BJP leader said that the roof of the building collapsed only 8 months after use and called for stringent action against the corrupt officials and state ministers responsible for implementing the schemes.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 7:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button