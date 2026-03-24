TN CM Stalin slams PM Modi for ‘LPG unpreparedness’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday, March 24, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he alleged as LPG unpreparedness and asserted that “preparedness cannot be outsourced to the people.”

The chief minister slammed the prime minister, saying Modi wants the country to be prepared to tackle the impact of the West Asia conflict as it did for the coronavirus pandemic.

The DMK chief shot back and asked, “Prepared for what — leadership, or its absence?” Stalin, also the DMK President, asked PM Modi.

“Who should be prepared? Is it the union government or the people?” Stalin asked.

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Further, the CM said: “preparedness cannot be outsourced to the people…why were you not prepared to protect us?

In a statement, the DMK chief recalled that he had written to the prime minister urging immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Tamil Nadu.

He had flagged issues such as safety and evacuation of Tamils in West Asia, urgent facilitation of transit visas, coordinated evacuation, and additional flights for the safe return of stranded persons.

Also, he said that he had written to the Centre demanding that it revisit the methodology of natural gas distribution to power plants under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, to ensure adequate gas availability to meet the upcoming summer peak power demand.