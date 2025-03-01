TN fishermen’s arrest by Lankan Navy: Families continue indefinite hunger strike

Chennai: Fishermen and their families in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu continued their indefinite hunger strike, which began on Friday (February 28), demanding urgent intervention from the central government to secure the release of Indian fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lanka and retrieve their confiscated boats.

Around 300 fishermen and their family members have been protesting at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram, braving heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Rameswaram, fishermen have been on an indefinite strike since February 23, condemning the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. As the strike enters its seventh day, more than 700 boats remain anchored along the Rameswaram coast, severely impacting the fishing industry.

Addressing the protesters, P. Jesuraja, leader of the All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, stated that on February 23, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 32 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and seized five mechanised fishing boats, alleging violations of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Fishermen’s associations estimate that the ongoing strike is causing a daily revenue loss of approximately Rs 1 crore, affecting over 10,000 workers dependent on the fishing industry.

A consultative meeting of mechanised boat fishermen’s associations was held on February 23 at the Rameswaram fishing harbour, where they unanimously decided to halt fishing activities until the detained fishermen are released. Fishermen leaders said that since January 2025, a total of 119 Indian fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended. Jesuraja also emphasised the financial strain on the families of detained fishermen, who are often forced to pay hefty fines to secure their release.

Fearing further arrests and boat seizures, many fishermen are now hesitant to venture into the sea. Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu are planning large-scale protests against the ongoing detentions.

Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader, stated that coastal districts would soon finalise a date for statewide demonstrations. He urged the Union government to take immediate action to secure the release of all detained fishermen, retrieve confiscated boats, and establish a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent further arrests.

Additionally, fishermen’s associations have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift diplomatic efforts to protect the livelihoods of coastal communities and prevent mid-sea arrests. Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen’s leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government’s lack of urgency, stating that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in financial distress.

He pointed out that since 2018, around 270 Indian trawlers have been impounded by Sri Lankan authorities, further jeopardising fishermen’s livelihoods.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called on the central government to convene a Joint Working Group to find a permanent solution. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin expressed concern over the increasing frequency of arrests, despite repeated diplomatic appeals to Colombo.

“The continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has reached alarming levels. Since January 2025, there have been eight separate incidents, resulting in the arrest of 119 fishermen and the seizure of 16 boats,” Stalin wrote. He urged the Indian government to take strong diplomatic steps to prevent further arrests and ensure the safety and security of Tamil Nadu fishermen.