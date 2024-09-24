TN Governor’s remarks on secularism sparks row; Oppn demands dismissal

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, while addressing an event in Kanyakumari made a sensational statement saying the concept of secularism is European and India does not need it stirring controversy.

“What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept that evolved after a conflict between the church and the king whereas Bharat is a dharma-centric nation and therefore, it was not part of the Constitution, but added during the Emergency by ‘one insecure Prime Minister'”, the Governor said.

“At the time of independence, when the Constitution was being drafted, a discussion came up on secularism and the Constituent Assembly rejected it observing that Bharat is a dharma-centric country and there has been no conflict, similar to what was witnessed in Europe,” the TN Governor claimed.

In India, there was no need for secularism, they said and hence, it was not included in the Constitution, the Governor asserted.

Also Read He is taking on the Supreme Court: CJI spits fire at TN Governor

Oppn lambasts TN Governor

Governor Ravi’s statements have provoked a backlash from the opposition parties, who are now calling for his removal from the Constitutional position.

Ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan emphasized that the Tamil Nadu Governor should adhere to the Constitution.

“Secularism is the most needed concept in India, not in Europe. Particularly the TN Governor had not gone through the Constitution of India. Article 25 says that there should be a conscious freedom of religion that he doesn’t know. He should go and read the constitution fully,” he said.

The Congress party condemned the remark as “outrageous and unacceptable,” demanding the immediate dismissal of Governor Ravi.

Jairam Ramesh, the party’s general secretary in charge of communications, criticized the Governor, stating that he is merely a “trial balloon floater” reflecting the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This man, who has taken an oath on the Constitution and who — despite his drumbeating — remains a Constitutional functionary, should be sacked forthwith. He is a disgrace.”

Senior Congress leader and MP from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, Manickam Tagore expressed strong opposition to Governor Ravi’s statements, “The statement of Tamil Nadu Governor on secularism is unacceptable and is against the Constitution of India and the Idea of India by Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.”

The three-term MP said that the BJP and other affiliated organisations oppose the very concept of secularism in India. He claimed that the BJP aims to undermine and insult other religions and traditions, emphasizing that India’s heritage is rooted in respect for diversity and inclusivity.

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram metaphorically criticised the TN Governor accusing him of being draped by saffron ideology.

In an X post, Chidambaram said, “Having draped Tiruvalluvar with a saffron robe, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has now discovered that secularism was a European concept and it has no place in India He is not correct, but assume he is right.”

“Federalism was also a European concept. Shall we declare that Federalism has no place in India?” One person, one vote was also a European concept. Shall we declare that some people will have no right to vote? Democracy was also a European concept not known to India that was ruled by maharajahs and rajas. Shall we declare that democracy will be jettisoned in this country? Constitutional functionaries, especially those who hold titular positions, should take a vow of silence.”

Having draped Tiruvalluvar with a saffron robe, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has now discovered that secularism was an European concept and it has no place in India



He is not correct, but assume he is right. Federalism was also an European concept. Shall we declare that… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2024

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asserted secularism is very much part of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to the media, she said, “This Governor has taken oath in the name of Constitution I presume. Tomorrow, he will say the Constitution of India itself is a foreign concept. This is what the RSS understanding is. It is a shame that such a person has been appointed as governor of such an important state like Tamil Nadu.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's statement on secularism, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat says, "This governor has taken oath in the name of Constitution I presume…secularism is very much part of our Constitution…separation of religion from politics is very much… pic.twitter.com/4pFXB0wx1o — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Union govt’s push to remove secularism

It should be noted that on India’s 75th Republic Day, the Indian government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) published the ‘original Preamble’ of the Constitution online without the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ sparking a huge controversy.

As we celebrate 75 years of the Republic of India, let's revisit the original Preamble of our Constitution. How well does New India resonate with these foundational principles? Take a look to embark on a journey through time, exploring how India has evolved while staying true to… pic.twitter.com/skbGmMCzGn — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 25, 2024



The BJP has a long-standing opposition to the inclusion of “socialist” and “secular” in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The party argues that these terms were added for political motives and do not genuinely reflect the Constitution’s core values.

42nd Amendment Act, 1976

India’s Preamble was amended once, during the emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The amendment was made by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act, of 1976, which added three new words: “socialist,” “secular,” and “integrity”.

The 42nd Amendment replaced the words “sovereign democratic republic” with “sovereign socialist secular democratic republic” and changed “unity of the nation” to “unity and integrity of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)