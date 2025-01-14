TN: Helmetless head constable slaps man crossing road using phone

The incident was caught on CCTV. The police officer was asked to report to the Coimbatore city police control room.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2025 4:25 pm IST
A helmetless head constable dries his bike after slapping a young man who was crossing the road while glued to his phone. The incident occurred in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (Screengrab)

A head constable attached to Kavundampalayam police station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, slapped a passerby while the latter was crossing a road in the city area.

A video of the incident was caught on CCTV. The incident reportedly took place on Nallampalayam – Sanganoor road where the passerby, Mohanraj of Chinnavedampatti, a private employee, was crossing the road while glued to his phone.

The act irked head constable Jayaprakash, who was crossing Mohanraj at that time. The police officer, driving without a helmet, slowed down his bike. Seeing the officer, Mohanraj stopped. However, what happened next was unexpected as Jayaprakash slapped Mohanraj shocking other passersby as well. Jayaprakash continued driving.

The incident took place on Sunday. After the video went viral, the head constable was asked to report to the Coimbatore city police control room the following day.

