TN: Helmetless head constable slaps man crossing road using phone

A head constable attached to Kavundampalayam police station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, slapped a passerby while the latter was crossing a road in the city area.

A video of the incident was caught on CCTV. The incident reportedly took place on Nallampalayam – Sanganoor road where the passerby, Mohanraj of Chinnavedampatti, a private employee, was crossing the road while glued to his phone.

A head constable attached to Kavundampalayam police station in Coimbatore slapped a young man who was crossing a road glued to his mobile. The policeman was himself seen driving helmetless. #Tamilnadu #Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/xbNrnxwJIn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 14, 2025

The act irked head constable Jayaprakash, who was crossing Mohanraj at that time. The police officer, driving without a helmet, slowed down his bike. Seeing the officer, Mohanraj stopped. However, what happened next was unexpected as Jayaprakash slapped Mohanraj shocking other passersby as well. Jayaprakash continued driving.

The incident took place on Sunday. After the video went viral, the head constable was asked to report to the Coimbatore city police control room the following day.