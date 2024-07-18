Video of Hyderabad cop abusing, slapping man emerges, KTR raises questions

According to reports, the victim is a lorry driver and the incident took place at the Gandi Maisamma junction near the Outer Ring Road.

Published: 18th July 2024 11:44 am IST
Visuals of the Hyderabad traffic policeman abusing, slapping the man.

Hyderabad: A video of a Hyderabad traffic policeman abusing, and slapping a man emerged on social media on Thursday, July 18, which received widespread condemnation online.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) sharply condemned the incident and questioned Telangana DGP over the “absolute garbage language.”

“What absolute garbage language is this@TelanganaDGP? Is this acceptable behaviour? Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the police men & officials My tweet is not just about one incident but have been watching several videos on social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens I hope you conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of the policemen who are in direct contact with citizens,” he said in a post on X.

The BRS remarked that the Congress government has replaced “friendly policing” with “abusive policing.”

The video was shared widely online garnering thousands of views and reactions on social media.

