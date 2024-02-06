TN man announces Rs 1 cr award for missing son in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Father of a tourist from Tamil Nadu announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who finds his son who has been missing since an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The car he was travelling in plunged into the Satluj River near Pangi Nallah on Sunday. The driver was killed in the incident while one tourist was injured and the other was still missing, they said.

Vetri was one of two tourists from Tamil Nadu who fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

“I have received a WhatsApp message from the missing tourist Vetri’s father Saidai Duraisamy, a former mayor of Chennai. He has announced to give a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who finds his son. His trusted people have also contacted me in this regard,” Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma told the PTI on Tuesday.

Duraisamy has also appealed to local people to help in finding his son.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Shimla from Kaza when the accident took place.

One of the three tourists, Gopinath, sustained serious injuries was earlier referred to a Shimla hospital. The body of the driver, identified as Tanjeev, was recovered on Monday. Search operations were underway to find the missing tourist, police said.

