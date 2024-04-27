TN: School specific committees to prevent corporal punishment

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu school education department has directed district education officers to constitute school-specific monitoring committees to prevent corporal punishment.

The monitoring committees will include school heads, parents, teachers and senior students.

The department has directed the committees to ensure that they promptly address any complaints regarding corporal punishments and to find out whether they have resulted in the mental harassment of students.

As per the Right to Education Act, of 2009, corporal punishment includes physical punishment, mental harassment and discrimination.

Also Read Hyderabad man sentenced to 16 yrs in UK for stabbing ex-girlfriend

The department has also directed the district education officers to keep vigil on issues in schools under their jurisdiction as the state wants schools to create a safe mental and physical environment for students.

It is also planning to conduct awareness camps against corporal punishment based on the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The department also requires affirmative action against such actions and positive engagement with children.

In its directive, the department has said that the focus should be on help and not on punishment, multidisciplinary intervention and a positive environment for the students where they can voice their opinions and woes alike.