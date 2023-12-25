TN: Transgender friend kills woman after she rejected advances

A 25-year-old software engineer was chained and burnt alive by her transgender friend in Chennai, police said.

The victim, Nandhini, was murdered on the eve of her birthday (December 23) by 26-year-old accused, who was identified as Vetrimaran, at Thalambur near Kelambakkam. Born as Pandi Maheshwari, Vetrimaran underwent a sex reassignment surgery after finishing MBA.

A sex reassignment surgery is a medical procedure that changes a person’s physical characteristics from one gender to another, aligning their physical appearance with their gender identity.

Nandhini and Vetrimaran studied in the same girls’ school in Madurai and were close friends, a Times of India report quoted police. They kept in touch even after Vetrimaran’s sex-change surgery.

After completing her studies, Nandhini started working in a software company in Chennai. She was staying with her uncle. During the period, Vetrimaran developed feelings for Nandhini, which was rejected by the latter. However, the two remained friends.

Murder fueled by rejection

Police investigations reveal that on December 23, the eve of her birthday, Nandhini met Vetrimaran for a few hours. During that period, he reportedly bought her new clothes, took her to an orphanage near Tambaram, and made a donation there, Outlook reported.

He then offered to drop Nandhini home. While on their way back, Vetrimaran requested a few photos, which she accepted. Playfully, he suggested binding her legs and hands, assuring her it was ‘just for fun’.

Subsequently, Vetrimaran slashed her neck with a sharp object and then proceeded to burn her alive. As she called for help, he fled the spot.

Her screams attracted passersby who rescued her and immediately took her to the government hospital in Chromepet. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Vetrimaran was arrested the following day. Confessing the murder, Vetrimaran said he was upset by Nandhini’s rejection. He had undergone the sex change at a private hospital, but Nandhini told him they had no future together, police said.

A case has been filed and further investigations are on. Vetrimaran is currently under police custody.