To play Ram in Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor is charging Rs...

Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari has started shooting for his film Ramayana. It is one of the most ambitious projects of his career. The movie, which is based on the timeless epic, has gone through a lot of discussions and speculations in the past few months.

Apart from the main actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Arun Govil will play Raja Dashrath, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, Sakshi Tanwar will play Mandodari, and Navin Polishetty will play Lakshman.

The film’s budget, estimated at a staggering Rs 500-600 crore rupees, allows for cutting-edge visual effects. Ayodhya’s grandeur, battles, and mystical elements will come alive on screen.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the Bollywood superstar is getting paid a bomb to play Lord Rama on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor fan edit (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to have been paid Rs 75 crore for playing Lord Ram in Ramayan. If true, this would translate to a total of Rs 225 crore for the entire trilogy saga. His remuneration as Lord Ram dwarfs that of Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, by a staggering 2400%.

The Ayodhya Set

Ayodhya has been recreated in a set worth Rs 11 crore. The makers have paid attention to every minute detail of the city including the palace to its streets.