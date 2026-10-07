Three dead, 8 injured in building collapse in Delhi’s Seemapuri

New Delhi: Three people, including a toddler and a 21-year-old pregnant woman, were killed and eight injured after a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday, October 7, officials said.

Eleven people were rescued from the debris by evening, of whom eight injured were shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur for treatment, they added.

The injured were identified as Momin Mirja (56), Abdaan (three), Abdul Rehman (28), Devruddin (28), Salma (50), Chote (34), Sakina (35) and Samad (30), the officials said.

The deceased include a girl aged around 12 years, whose identity is yet to be ascertained; Gulafsa (21), who was approximately four months pregnant; and another child aged around a year and a half, who is yet to be identified.

Authorities suspect that cracks that appeared in the building following tremors caused by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening may have led to the incident.

Locals said they could hear the voices of those trapped under the debris.

The actual cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), neighbours have claimed that cracks appeared in the structure following the earthquake and the building owner was in the process of vacating it.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at around 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Teams from the Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the MCD and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) launched search-and-rescue operations.

Police say 4-storeys, MCD says three

According to police, the four-storey building was constructed on a plot measuring approximately 225 square feet. The MCD, however, described it as a three-storey structure in a jhuggi-jhopri area spread over around 22 square yards in the DUSIB area near the Idgah Machhli Mandi.

Rescue operation underway after debris from the collapse buried portions of two to three adjoining houses in the Seemapuri area, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

The MCD said the building was around 20-25 years old and occupied at the time of the incident.

“In addition to the building, walls of an adjoining building have fallen, while the boundary wall of a nearby mosque has also collapsed due to the impact of the incident,” the civic body said.

Cracks followed Tuesday’s tremors: MCD

The MCD said, according to local enquiries, families involved in ragpicking were present in the area, and some of them were collecting plastic and other materials when they got trapped under the debris after the collapse.

“According to statements of neighbours, the building had developed cracks due to the earthquake last night and the owner was vacating it,” the civic body said.

The MCD said emergency teams from the DFS, the Delhi Police, the MCD, the DDMA, the NDRF and the DUSIB reached the site and immediately launched the rescue operations.

There was a discrepancy in the number of people rescued in the initial statements issued by police and the MCD.

Locals help out

Visuals from the spot showed locals joining the rescue efforts and clearing debris with their hands. They were seen removing bricks and rubble from the collapsed structure and helping those trapped underneath.

In a video clip, a group of people could be seen pulling a woman out from the debris and carrying her away in their arms. Several people were also seen crying and appearing distressed near the site.

Heavy machinery, including excavators, was used to clear large piles of rubble, while paramedics and emergency personnel attended to those rescued and shifted the injured to hospitals. The rescue teams continued searching through the debris for people who may still be trapped.

A resident of the area said several people were rescued and taken to hospitals by locals.

“Police came after half an hour…I have given CPR myself. Two to three people have been sent to hospitals,” he said.

Month after Satya Niketan tragedy

The incident came a month after a building in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan came crashing down on September 6, leaving seven people dead and 12 injured.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the Seemapuri area as traffic movement was affected around the Seemapuri roundabout, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.

It appealed to people not to stop, park or gather near the site and said keeping lanes clear would allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to move faster.