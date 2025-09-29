Tollywood fans trend Boycott Kantara Chapter 1 before release

Hyderabad: Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is all set to release on October 2. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, the film has been in the making for more than two years. The trailer, visuals, and scale of the movie have created huge hype. Advance bookings are already strong, crossing Rs. 4.2 crore in India, which is more than double the first film’s opening day numbers. Recently, the team held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad with Jr. NTR as the chief guest.

The Hyderabad Event Controversy

The celebrations in Hyderabad, however, took an unexpected turn. Rishab Shetty spoke only in Kannada at the event, unlike in other states where he used Hindi and Tamil. This upset many Telugu fans, who felt disrespected that he did not say even a single word in Telugu or English. Clips of the speech went viral, sparking debate on social media.

Boycott Calls on Social Media

Soon after the event, the hashtag #BoycottKantaraChapter1 started trending on X. Many Telugu fans linked this to the troubles faced by Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG in Karnataka, where it faced screening hurdles. As a mark of protest, some demanded that Telugu audiences boycott Kantara: Chapter 1.

Monna OG ki jarigindhi repu mana peddi ki kuda jaragachu so don't encourage kannada dubbed films.#boycottkantarachapter1pic.twitter.com/8aCE8REmu1 — SAI 🦅 (@Sai_Rc_cult) September 28, 2025

Ticket Price Anger

Adding to the issue, ticket prices for the Telugu dubbed version were reportedly raised. Fans questioned why a dubbed film should be priced on par with the original Kannada version and accused the makers of exploiting Telugu moviegoers.

While the boycott calls have created noise online, trade experts feel the impact will be limited. If the movie delivers strong word-of-mouth like the first Kantara, it is expected to perform well and possibly become another blockbuster.