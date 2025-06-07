Tom Cruise breaks record with 16 burning parachute jumps

Hyderabad: Tom Cruise is not just a movie star — he’s known for doing his own dangerous stunts. From hanging off planes to climbing tall buildings, he gives fans real action in every film. For more than 25 years, he has played Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series and never used stunt doubles for big scenes.

A New World Record for a Burning Parachute Jump

In his latest movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise did something no one has done before. He jumped out of a helicopter 16 times with a burning parachute! The parachute was covered in fuel and set on fire while he was in the air. After a few seconds, he had to cut the burning parachute and open a backup one. This amazing stunt gave him a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by one person.

Filmed in South Africa With Full Safety

This daring scene was filmed in Drakensberg, South Africa. Tom and his stunt team trained for weeks to make sure it was done safely. In some jumps, he wore a heavy 22 kg camera on his body to film the fall closely.

This movie might be the last time Tom plays Ethan Hunt. If so, it’s a perfect ending. The movie is already a big success, earning over $389 million around the world. Fans everywhere are amazed by Tom’s bravery and hard work.

Tom Cruise once again shows the world that he doesn’t just play a hero — he is one. With this new record and unbelievable stunt, he proves why he’s still the top action star in Hollywood.