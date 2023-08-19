Tomato prices dip further in Hyderabad

Earlier, tomato prices soared in Hyderabad due to heavy losses in crops

Hyderabad: Tomato prices, which surged following the recent rainfall in Telangana and other states in India, are witnessing a dip in Hyderabad.

The prices that had soared up to Rs 200 per kg have recently dropped to Rs 60-70 per kg. Yesterday, the prices dipped further to Rs 50-60 per kg in the retail market.

The drop in tomato prices took place after sales volumes dropped drastically, as people in Hyderabad were not buying them and instead were focusing on other vegetables.

Earlier, tomato prices soared in the city due to heavy losses in crops in other districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, from where the vendors import them.

Due to the surge in prices, even many restaurants and eateries had started cutting down on the use of pulpy fruit in food preparation.

Now, as tomato prices have started declining, the situation has returned to normal with a rise in sales volume and the return of the pulpy fruit in food preparations in restaurants and eateries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 19th August 2023 11:41 am IST
