Tomato prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: There seems to be no respite for the people from the rising tomato prices in Hyderabad as the price soared to Rs. 100 per kg.

Within a week, the price jumped from Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per kg, and traders predict that it is likely to rise further.

Due to the surge in price, the sales volume has also decreased drastically as people in Hyderabad are not buying tomatoes, instead focusing on other vegetables.

The surge in tomato prices in Hyderabad is due to a supply-demand mismatch created by crop damage following heavy rainfall in Telangana and other states. Due to heavy losses in crops because of intermittent rainfall, there is a shortage in the arrival of tomatoes in the city.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in tomato prices, a few restaurants and eateries have started cutting down on the use of pulpy fruit in food preparation.

However, it is not the first time tomato prices have shot up. Earlier, they went up to as high as Rs. 200 per kg.

It remains to be seen how much further the rates will rise this time, given the fact that heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days as predicted by IMD Hyderabad.