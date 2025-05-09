TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Germany

Vacancies are open for the positions of Chef/Cook.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th May 2025 6:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is inviting applications from qualified candidates for job placements in Germany.

According to the official notification, vacancies are open for the positions of Chef/Cook.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management or Hospitality
  • 2 to 5 years of relevant work experience
  • Age between 22 to 35 years
  • Valid experience certificates
  • Good communication skills in English

For more information regarding the jobs in Germany, candidates can visit the official website or contact TOMCOM at 94400 52592, 94400 48590, or 94400 51452.

On May 6, TOMCOM announced that it would host a special recruitment drive to hire nurses for positions in Germany. The initiative, part of the Triple Win project, will offer qualified nursing professionals from Telangana an opportunity to get a job and settle in Germany. This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the German Organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and, UAE to make jobs abroad available for Telangana candidates.

