TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: Looking for jobs in UAE? Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) under the Department of Labor, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana is offering a chance for individuals seeking employment in Dubai.

Applications are invited for the position of security guard in Dubai.

Eligibility criteria for the interviews for jobs in UAE

Candidates who wish to apply for the security guard position must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be at least intermediate-passed

They must be of a height of 5 feet 9 inches

Age between 21 and 40 years

Minimum of 2 years experience as a security guard.

Also Read TOMCOM to conduct enrollment drive in Telangana for jobs in UAE

Application process

For securing a job in UAE, make sure interested candidates meet the specified criteria and all required documents are available.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact TOMCOM at 94400 49861/98496 39539/94400 51452 for more details.

Earlier, TOMCOM conducted walk-in interviews in Hyderabad for ‘bike riders’ (delivery agent) jobs in Dubai, UAE. The interviews were held from 10 am on Friday, December 20, at ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijaynagar Colony.

Similarly, TOMCOM organized an enrollment drive in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar for jobs in UAE.

The drive took place on September 27, at the Govt ITI College Boys Campus, RDD Conference Hall, Mulugu Road, Warangal, and at the District Employment Office, ITI College, Shivaji Nagar, Nizamabad.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, and Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, and the UK, and Gulf countries like UAE, and Saudia to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.