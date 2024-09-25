TOMCOM to conduct enrollment drive in Telangana for jobs in UAE

The drive will be held in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2024 3:12 pm IST
jobs in UK, Australia, Canada, or Germany
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana, is organizing an enrollment drive in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar for jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The drive will be conducted for vacancies such as Mechanical Technician, Electrical Technician, BMS Operator, MEP Technician, MEP Supervisor, Carpenters, Masons, Steel Fixers, and Helpers in the UAE.

Also Read
TOMCOM conducts job drive in Hyderabad for vacancies in Israel

It will take place on September 27, 2024, at the Govt ITI College Boys Campus, RDD Conference Hall, Mulugu Road, Warangal, and at the District Employment Office, ITI College, Shivaji Nagar, Nizamabad.

The drive for selected candidates for jobs in the UAE will also be held on September 28 at Nehru Yuva Kendram, opposite the Bus Station, Karimnagar.

Interested candidates must send their updated resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For more details, please visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact TOMCOM at 99854 83931 / 79959 57779 / 78935 66493.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2024 3:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button