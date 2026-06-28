TOMCOM invites applications for physiotherapist jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) has invited applications for physiotherapist jobs in Germany with a monthly pay of Rs 3.8 lakh.

Those who hold a diploma, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in Physiotherapy and two years of work experience after registration are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will receive German language training, visa assistance, documentation support, and an opportunity to secure permanent residency in Germany.

The last date to apply is June 30.

Applicants must be less than 43 years old and possess B1/B2 level German language certification. TOMCOM will provide German language training starting from A1 level. Candidates must fulfil vaccination requirements as per German healthcare regulations.

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During the recognition period, the salary will range from Euros 2,500 – 2,900 per month (approximately Rs 2.74 lakh–Rs 3.17 lakh). After obtaining a German license the salary will increase to Euros 3,500–3,800 per month (approximately Rs 3.35 lakh–Rs 3.80 lakh).

The candidates will also receive employer-sponsored health insurance, annual leave of 25–30 days and an opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Germany.

Interested candidates can contact TOMCOM at 9440049645, 9440052081, 9440051763, 9440052592. Candidates can also send their updated CV to tomcomglobal@gmail.com.