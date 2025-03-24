TOMCOM to conduct interviews for UAE jobs

Interviews for these positions will be held on March 25.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 7:56 am IST
Walk-in interviews for jobs in Dubai in Hyderabad rescheduled
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency, is facilitating placements for skilled and semi-skilled workers in the UAE across various positions, including Ceramic Caster, Junior Process Operator, Press Mechanic, Polishing Mechanic, Designer, Production Supervisor, Body Preparation In-Charge, Forklift Operator, and Shovel Operator. Candidates aged between 18-40 years and meeting the required qualifications can apply.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC), has appealed to job seekers to take advantage of the overseas employment opportunities provided by the TOMCOM.

Interviews for these positions will be held on March 25, 2025, at ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad. Interested candidates can visit the official website of TOMCOM (click here) or dial phone numbers 94400 49937 / 94400 49861 / 94400 50951 / 94400 51452 for more details.

MS Creative School

Amer Ali Khan urged eligible individuals to seize this opportunity and participate in the interviews, highlighting the importance of government-backed initiatives in securing overseas employment.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 7:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button