TOMCOM to train nurses in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program to train and recruit staff nurses from Telangana for job opportunities in Japan.

Under Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme, TOMCOM will provide education and training opportunities, followed by secure placements in Japan’s health sector.

So far, TOMCOM has already successfully placed 32 nurses from its first two batches in hospitals across Japan. The third batch of nurses is currently completing their visa processing and is set to join top hospitals in Japan shortly. TOMCOM is now conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

Qualifications for jobs in Japan

To qualify for the positions, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates should have Intermediate qualifications from recognized colleges

Applicants must be aged between 19 and 30 years

Prior work experience is not required

Preference will be given to female nurses/candidates.

Salary offered

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in Hyderabad, focusing on the Japanese language and additional professional skills required to secure jobs in Japan. Pre-screening enrollment will be conducted on 15th February 2025 at ITI Mallepally campus, Vijayanagar colony, Hyderabad-57

Once placed, candidates can expect to earn between Rs. 1.50 to 1.80 lakhs per month.

Interested candidates can register for interviews by contacting TOMCOM at 9704570248/9440048590.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Japan but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

On December 13, TOMCOM conducted a walk-in interview in Hyderabad to train and recruit qualified nurses interested in working in Japan.