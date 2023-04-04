Hyderabad: Too much sun? IMD now predicts rain with thunder

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday evenings or nights.

The city is predicted to have a partly overcast sky on Saturday, with the risk of thunder and lightning.

The IMD also predicted that the city’s average maximum temperature will remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius for the following five days.

A western disturbance is predicted to modify the weather patterns, causing mild to moderate scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms or lightning over portions of Telangana.

Hyderabadis bear brunt of summer

Hyderabad is having a blistering start to the summer season as temperatures soar across the city.

Borabanda recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, pushing the mercury over the 40-degree Celsius level. Gachibowli was close second at 39.9 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures of 38.9 degrees Celsius and 38.7 degrees Celsius were also recorded in Shaikpet and Miyapur, respectively.

The weather continued scorching in other areas of the state, with Kanaipally in Wanaparthy recording the maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

According to forecasters, the heat will persist on Wednesday, with sporadic showers bringing some relief.