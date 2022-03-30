Top 10 billionaires: For first time, both Ambani, Adani enter the list

New Delhi: For the first time, two Indians, India’s richest person and Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani, and the founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani entered the list of top 10 billionaires.

Apart from it, the net worth of both Indian billionaires crossed the $100 billion mark. At present, the net worth of Ambani is $101.8 billion whereas Adani’s net worth is $101.4 billion.

Adani, Ambani locked in tug-of-war for India’s richest person tag

Meanwhile, Ambani and Adani are locked in a tug-of-war for India’s richest person tag. Each of them is grabbing the spot temporarily.

Ambani had recently lost India’s richest person tag to Adani. However, later, he once again grabbed the top spot.

Since January 27 when Adani for the first time became India’s richest person, the founder of Adani Group and the RIL chairman are grabbing the top spot temporarily.

In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too.

In the present year too, his net worth has increased significantly so far. His ranking in the billionaire list jumped from 24 to 9.

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $291.2 billion United States Jeff Bezos $195.1 billion United States Bernard Arnault $178.3 billion France Bill Gates $136.5 billion United States Warren Buffett $128.0 billion United States Larry Page $120.6 billion United States Larry Ellison $117.7 billion United States Sergey Brin $115.8 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $101.6 billion India Gautam Adani $101.3 billion India

With a net worth of $291.2 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of March 30 is $195.1 billion.