Top 10 Bollywood stars of June: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt reign

Mumbai: Despite the current dry spell over Bollywood, the nationwide craze for the industry does not seem to end anytime soon. B-town stars are still ruling the country and a popular media agency Ormax’s June round-up is enough proof of that. Every month, Ormax takes to Twitter to reveal the top male and female Bollywood stars, based on people’s choices. For the month of June, Akshay Kumar ruled the Most Popular Male Bollywood Stars chart while Alia Bhatt ruled the Most Popular Female Bollywood Stars chart.

Most Popular Male Stars

According to the survey, Akshay Kumar is followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan amongst others.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and while the film failed at the box office, he received praise for his acting chops. Speaking about his future projects, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming films ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’.

Top 10 Bollywood Actors

Akshay Kumar Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Aamir Khan Kartik Aaryan Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan Ayushmann Khurrana

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Hindi film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/jsZzmFN7gX — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 12, 2022

Most Popular Female Stars

Alia Bhatt reigned followed by Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani amongst others.

Alia Bhatt is still reeling from the success of her latest films Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR where she displayed her riveting talent. Now, she has ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in the pipeline.

Top 10 Bollywood Actresses

Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif Kiara Advani Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan Shraddha Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anushka Sharma Disha Patani