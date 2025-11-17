The Indian film industry is one of the largest in the world, known for its cultural influence and massive global fanbase. Indian movies, especially Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters, continue to rake in huge numbers not only in India but also in countries like China, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. With overseas markets becoming stronger every year, filmmakers have risen to unprecedented fame and financial success.
For decades, actors enjoyed the majority of the limelight, while directors worked tirelessly behind the camera with limited recognition. But the scenario has completely changed. In recent years, directors have become just as celebrated as actors, sometimes even commanding higher paychecks for their creative vision.
In this write-up, we look at the ‘Top 10 Highest-Paid Directors of India’ in 2025, based on their current fee for upcoming projects.
Highest paid film director in India 2025
No surprises here. SS Rajamouli remains India’s highest-paid and highest-grossing director. The man behind Baahubali and the Oscar-winning RRR is currently in the news for his next mega film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, he is charging a staggering Rs 200 crore for the project.
List of highest paid directors of India
|Director Name
|Reported Remuneration
|Upcoming Films
|1.
|SS Rajamouli
|Rs 200 crore
|Varanasi
|2.
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|Rs 100 – Rs 150 crore
|Spirit, Animal Park
|3.
|Atlee Kumar
|Rs 100 crore
|AA22 x A6
|4.
|Prashanth Neel
|Rs 100 crore
|Dragon, Salaar 2
|5.
|Rajkumar Hirani
|Rs 80 crore
|Dadasaheb Phalke biopic
|6.
|Sukumar
|Rs 75 crore
|Pushpa 3, RC 17
|7.
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|Rs 65 crore
|Love and War
|8.
|Lokesh Kanagaraj
|Rs 60 crore
|Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Irumbu Kai Mayavi
|9.
|Shankar
|Rs 50 crore
|Indian 3
|10.
|Siddharth Anand
|Rs 45 crore
|King, Tiger vs Pathaan, Rambo
With directors now commanding record-breaking salaries, it’s clear that Indian cinema is entering a new era, one where vision and storytelling hold as much star power as the actors themselves.