The Indian film industry is one of the largest in the world, known for its cultural influence and massive global fanbase. Indian movies, especially Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters, continue to rake in huge numbers not only in India but also in countries like China, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. With overseas markets becoming stronger every year, filmmakers have risen to unprecedented fame and financial success.

For decades, actors enjoyed the majority of the limelight, while directors worked tirelessly behind the camera with limited recognition. But the scenario has completely changed. In recent years, directors have become just as celebrated as actors, sometimes even commanding higher paychecks for their creative vision.

In this write-up, we look at the ‘Top 10 Highest-Paid Directors of India’ in 2025, based on their current fee for upcoming projects.

Highest paid film director in India 2025

No surprises here. SS Rajamouli remains India’s highest-paid and highest-grossing director. The man behind Baahubali and the Oscar-winning RRR is currently in the news for his next mega film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, he is charging a staggering Rs 200 crore for the project.

List of highest paid directors of India

Director Name Reported Remuneration Upcoming Films 1. SS Rajamouli Rs 200 crore Varanasi 2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Rs 100 – Rs 150 crore Spirit, Animal Park 3. Atlee Kumar Rs 100 crore AA22 x A6 4. Prashanth Neel Rs 100 crore Dragon, Salaar 2 5. Rajkumar Hirani Rs 80 crore Dadasaheb Phalke biopic 6. Sukumar Rs 75 crore Pushpa 3, RC 17 7. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rs 65 crore Love and War 8. Lokesh Kanagaraj Rs 60 crore Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Irumbu Kai Mayavi 9. Shankar Rs 50 crore Indian 3 10. Siddharth Anand Rs 45 crore King, Tiger vs Pathaan, Rambo

With directors now commanding record-breaking salaries, it’s clear that Indian cinema is entering a new era, one where vision and storytelling hold as much star power as the actors themselves.