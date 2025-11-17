Top 10 highest paid film directors of India 2025 and their fees

In recent years, directors have become just as celebrated as actors, sometimes even commanding higher paychecks for their creative vision

Published: 17th November 2025
Atlee, SS Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani
Atlee, SS Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani (Instagram)

The Indian film industry is one of the largest in the world, known for its cultural influence and massive global fanbase. Indian movies, especially Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters, continue to rake in huge numbers not only in India but also in countries like China, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. With overseas markets becoming stronger every year, filmmakers have risen to unprecedented fame and financial success.

For decades, actors enjoyed the majority of the limelight, while directors worked tirelessly behind the camera with limited recognition. But the scenario has completely changed. In recent years, directors have become just as celebrated as actors, sometimes even commanding higher paychecks for their creative vision.

In this write-up, we look at the ‘Top 10 Highest-Paid Directors of India’ in 2025, based on their current fee for upcoming projects.

Highest paid film director in India 2025

No surprises here. SS Rajamouli remains India’s highest-paid and highest-grossing director. The man behind Baahubali and the Oscar-winning RRR is currently in the news for his next mega film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, he is charging a staggering Rs 200 crore for the project.

List of highest paid directors of India

Director NameReported RemunerationUpcoming Films
1.SS RajamouliRs 200 croreVaranasi
2. Sandeep Reddy VangaRs 100 – Rs 150 croreSpirit, Animal Park
3.Atlee KumarRs 100 croreAA22 x A6
4.Prashanth NeelRs 100 croreDragon, Salaar 2
5.Rajkumar HiraniRs 80 croreDadasaheb Phalke biopic
6.SukumarRs 75 crorePushpa 3, RC 17
7.Sanjay Leela BhansaliRs 65 croreLove and War
8.Lokesh KanagarajRs 60 croreKaithi 2, Vikram 2, Irumbu Kai Mayavi
9.ShankarRs 50 croreIndian 3
10.Siddharth AnandRs 45 croreKing, Tiger vs Pathaan, Rambo

With directors now commanding record-breaking salaries, it’s clear that Indian cinema is entering a new era, one where vision and storytelling hold as much star power as the actors themselves.

