Top 10 Holi events happening in Hyderabad 2024

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd March 2024 6:22 pm IST
Holi events in Hyderabad- 2024

Hyderabad: Holi is a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the heavenly love shared by Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival to honor the arrival of the new season and the end of winter.  This year, Holi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, 25th March. 

Where to celebrate in Hyderabad?

Holi is right around the corner and we just can’t wait! Have you made your plans yet? Get your hands on those organic colors and sweets while we give you the tea on where all the happening parties are taking place across Hyderabad. Here’s your ultimate guide to celebrating Holi 2024 in the city! 

Below is the list of top recommended places where you can have a memorable Holi. You can buy tickets to celebrate the festival at these places from the online ticketing websites Book My Show and PayTM Insider.

1) Rang Barse – Holi Bash 2024

Image Souce: PayTM Insider
  • Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards
  • Tickets available on PayTM Insider
  • Location: YOLO ARENA, Hyderabad

2) Rangtarang 

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 449
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Multiple Places- At Hockey Ground, Dobhi Ghat, Sikh Village Tadbund, Secunderabad!

3) Balam Pichkari 2024

Image Souce: PayTM Insider
  • Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards
  • Tickets available on PayTM Insider
  • Location: Classic Gardens, Hyderabad

4) Prism Presents Holi Hai 5.0

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 599 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Boulder Hills – Hyderabad

5) RANG DE HYDERABAD RAHUL SIPLIGUNJ HOLI CONCERT

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: K Convention- Hyderabad

6) Hola Mohalla

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 240 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Sandhya Convention- Hyderabad

7) Swiggy’s Rang Barse – Holi Bash

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: YOLO ARENA- Hyderabad

8) LATHMAR HOLI VOL 6.0 

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Cloud Dining Arena- Hyderabad

9) Holi Thandav 2024

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Aahwanam Resort (Gandipet)

10) KHELE HOLI VOL 1

Image Souce: BookMyShow
  • Ticket Price: Rs 240 onwards
  • Tickets available on BookMyShow
  • Location: Jalavihar Water Park

