Top 10 Holi events happening in Hyderabad 2024

Hyderabad: Holi is a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the heavenly love shared by Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival to honor the arrival of the new season and the end of winter. This year, Holi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, 25th March.

Where to celebrate in Hyderabad?

Holi is right around the corner and we just can’t wait! Have you made your plans yet? Get your hands on those organic colors and sweets while we give you the tea on where all the happening parties are taking place across Hyderabad. Here’s your ultimate guide to celebrating Holi 2024 in the city!

Below is the list of top recommended places where you can have a memorable Holi. You can buy tickets to celebrate the festival at these places from the online ticketing websites Book My Show and PayTM Insider.

Top Holi Events, Parties 2024 In Hyderabad

1) Rang Barse – Holi Bash 2024

Image Souce: PayTM Insider

Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards

Tickets available on PayTM Insider

Location: YOLO ARENA, Hyderabad

2) Rangtarang

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 449

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Multiple Places- At Hockey Ground, Dobhi Ghat, Sikh Village Tadbund, Secunderabad!

3) Balam Pichkari 2024

Image Souce: PayTM Insider

Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards

Tickets available on PayTM Insider

Location: Classic Gardens, Hyderabad

4) Prism Presents Holi Hai 5.0

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 599 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Boulder Hills – Hyderabad

5) RANG DE HYDERABAD RAHUL SIPLIGUNJ HOLI CONCERT

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: K Convention- Hyderabad

6) Hola Mohalla

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 240 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Sandhya Convention- Hyderabad

7) Swiggy’s Rang Barse – Holi Bash

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: YOLO ARENA- Hyderabad

8) LATHMAR HOLI VOL 6.0

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Cloud Dining Arena- Hyderabad

9) Holi Thandav 2024

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 199 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Aahwanam Resort (Gandipet)

10) KHELE HOLI VOL 1

Image Souce: BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 240 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Location: Jalavihar Water Park

Gather your friends and family and make some unforgettable memories at some most exciting Holi parties in Hyderabad this year!