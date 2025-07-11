Hyderabad: Indian cinema has always been a big part of our lives. But now, it’s getting even bigger—not just in India, but all over the world. From Bollywood to Tollywood, Kollywood to Mollywood, Indian movies are being watched, loved, and talked about everywhere. The dream of making pan-Indian films—movies that are made for people across India, no matter the language—is now a reality.

Big films like Baahubali, RRR, and KGF opened new doors. Now, filmmakers are aiming even higher, with grand visuals, powerful stories, and actors from different industries coming together. Indian cinema is no longer just local—it’s global.

IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 (So Far)

IMDb, the world’s most trusted movie website, shared a mid-year list of the most popular Indian movies of 2025 so far. These movies were the most viewed by IMDb users worldwide between January 1 and July 1, 2025. All of them have a rating of 6 or more and over 10,000 votes.

Here’s the Top 10 list:

1. Chhaava (Hindi)

2. Dragon (Tamil)

3. Deva (Hindi)

4. Raid 2 (Hindi)

5. Retro (Tamil)

6. The Diplomat (Hindi)

7. L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

8. Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)

9. Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

10. VidaaMuyarchi (Tamil)

Chhaava Tops the List

The biggest winner is Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. The movie earned more than Rs. 800 crore at the box office and received huge love from fans.

Most Anticipated Movies: July–December 2025

IMDb also shared the list of upcoming Indian movies fans are most excited about. These include:

Coolie

War 2

The Raja Saab

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara

Baaghi 4

Son of Sardaar 2

Hridayapoorvam

Mahavatar Narsimha

Alpha

Movies like Coolie (Rajinikanth & Sathyaraj reunion), Saiyaara (Ahaan Panday’s debut), and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan(Shanaya Kapoor’s debut) are already creating buzz.

From historical epics to futuristic thrillers, Indian films today are made on a much bigger scale—with high-quality visuals, strong stories, and actors loved across the country. Platforms like IMDb are helping fans discover these movies, and the excitement only keeps growing.