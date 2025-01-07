Top 10 Pakistani dramas that ruled screens in December 2024

Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has started 2025 on a high note, with several compelling dramas captivating audiences. December 2024 saw a range of hits across various channels, delivering unforgettable performances and storylines. Here’s a roundup of the dramas that dominated screens and headlines in the previous month.

Best Pakistani dramas of 2024

1. Iqtidar

Airing on Green Entertainment, Iqtidar is a gripping drama brought to life by writer Huma Hina Nafees and director Fahim Burney. Produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the show boasts a stellar cast, including Anmol Baloch, Ali Raza, Emaan Khan, Ahmed Randhawa, and Rubina Ashraf.

Having premiered on September 19, 2024, the show has aired 32 episodes so far and continues to captivate viewers with its powerful storytelling.

2. Sunn Mere Dil

Geo Entertainment presented this mega-project with an all-star team, including writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, director Haseeb Hassan, and producers 7th Sky Entertainment. It stars Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles.

Sunn Mere Dil debuted on October 9, 2024, and has aired 27 episodes to date.

3. Bismil

A prime-time hit from ARY Digital, Bismil won hearts with its ensemble cast and engaging storyline. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish, the show was produced by Idream Entertainment. It featured prominent actors like Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Asad Siddiqui, Hareem Farooq, and Behroze Sabzwari.

Premiering on August 21, 2024, the drama concluded with its final episode on December 26, 2024, leaving fans emotional and appreciative of its remarkable journey.

4. Aye Ishq e Junoon

The latest offering from ARY Digital, Aye Ishq e Junoon, has quickly gained popularity. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, it features Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah, and Shuja Asad in lead roles.

Since its November 11, 2024 premiere, 17 episodes have aired, showcasing larger-than-life storytelling and captivating performances.

5. Meem Se Mohabbat

Marking Ahad Raza Mir’s comeback to television after two years, Meem Se Mohabbat is a Hum TV drama written by Farhat Ishtiaq, who previously delivered the blockbuster Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Directed by Asif Raza Mir, the show features Dananeer Mobeen and offers a heartwarming story.

With its star-studded cast, the drama has quickly become a fan favorite.

6. Ghair

Ghair, an ARY Digital prime-time drama, features a gripping narrative penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Yasir Nawaz. Produced by Six Sigma Plus, the show stars Ushna Shah, Adeel Hussain, and Usama Khan in lead roles.

7. Jafaa

Hum TV’s Jafaa, written by Samira Fazal and directed by Danish Nawaz, had been a consistent performer on both television and YouTube. Produced by Momina Duraid, the drama stars Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza, and Usman Mukhtar.

The show concluded recently, earning praise for its strong performances and engaging storyline.

8. Qarz-e-Jaan

This Hum TV drama debuted in November 2024 and has already gained a loyal following. Featuring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, the show combines stellar performances with an intriguing plot.

With 8 episodes aired so far, Qarz-e-Jaan continues to grow in popularity.

9. DuniyaPur

Airing on Green Entertainment since September 25, 2024, DuniyaPur has captured massive attention, particularly on YouTube. Featuring a powerhouse cast of Nauman Ijaz, Manzar Sehbai, Sami Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Khushhal Khan, this drama has cemented its place as a fan favorite.

With 15 episodes aired, DuniyaPur maintains its momentum as a standout production.

10. Dil e Nadan

Dil e Nadan is a Geo TV drama produced by 7th Sky Entertainment. Written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Saima Waseem, the show stars Amar Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kinza Razzaq, and Ali Abbas.

Having premiered on August 13, 2024, the drama has aired an impressive 42 episodes, continuing to draw strong viewer engagement.