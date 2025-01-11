Top 10 strawberry desserts you must try in Hyderabad this season

Another winter means another strawberry season and with it comes a berry-filled makeover to Hyderabad’s dessert scene. This year, the city’s cafes and patisseries have gone all out to infuse their menus with creative strawberry-inspired desserts that are both visually stunning and mouthwatering. From decadent cheesecakes to velvety milkshakes, the season’s special is taking centre stage in kitchens across Hyderabad, offering something for every craving.

To make the most of this season, we have rounded up the must-try spots that will satisfy your sweet tooth. From classic favourites to innovative new creations, this guide by Siasat.com ensures that you are treated to the finest strawberry delights Hyderabad has to offer.

1. Manam Chocolate’s Strawberry Sundae

Manam gives a decadent twist on the classic chocolate-covered strawberries by topping it with any gelato of your choice and crunchy sprinkles, making it heaven in a cup.

2. Bakelore’s Strawberry Dream Cake

Bakelore is famous for its dream cakes, so it is no surprise that their Dutch Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cake is a true masterpiece as well.

3. Habitat’s Strawberry Cream Cold Brew

Habitat’s cold brew topped with a creamy strawberry foam is a unique twist that all caffeine lovers are sure to enjoy.

4. PS Cheese Cafe’s Strawberry Bruschetta

A savoury-sweet combination of crispy toasted bread topped with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and a balsamic glaze for a perfect balance of flavours.

5. Concu’s Strawberry and Cream Trifle

Concu’s luxurious trifle layered with soft sponge cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream, makes for a light yet indulgent treat.

6. Captain Kunafa’s Strawberry Kunafa

Captain Kunafa’s season special is a delightful twist on the traditional Middle Eastern dessert, making it a must-try.

7. Lillie’s Cafe’s Strawberry French Toast

Lillie’s Cafe is going viral for this season’s special french toast and it is well-deserved. The combination of fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and syrup makes for the perfect breakfast.

8. Feranoz’s Strawberry Trifle

Feranoz’s seasonal menu is a customer favourite and our top pick from it is their irresistible trifle.

9. Tiger Lily Bistro’s Strawberry Chocolate Tart

Tiger Lily’s tart is decadent, creamy and hits the right notes of sweet and tangy, making it the perfect pick-me-up dessert.

10. Elysium’s Strawberry Malai Ice Cream

Lastly, Elysium Creamery has introduced their seasonal menu and their Strawberry malai ice cream is a must-try.

Have you tried any of these desserts? Comment below.