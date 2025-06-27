Mumbai: Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app. It has evolved into one of the most powerful influencer platforms in the world. Celebrities now use Instagram not only to connect with fans but also to promote brands and earn massive money through sponsored posts.

Here’s the list of top 20 highest-paid Instagram stars, according to Influencer Marketing Hub and Virat Kohli has proudly made it to the global list, infact the only Indian to do so!

Only Virat Kohli in Top 20

With 274 million followers, Virat Kohli ranks 14th globally, charging a whopping Rs 12 crore per post. From MRF Tyres, Puma, Myntra, Tissot, Audi India to Nestlé and Boost, Kohli’s name has become a major magnet for brands helping more than 30 companies push their sales like hotcakes!

The list is led by football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, followed by global sensations like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Dwayne Johnson, all charging over Rs 20 crore per post.

List of Top 20 Highest paid celebs on Instagram

Serial No Celebrity Name Instagram followers (as of June 2025) Earnings per post 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 658 million Rs 27 crore 2. Lionel Messi 505 million Rs 22 crore 3. Selena Gomez 419 million Rs 22 crore 4. Kylie Jenner 393 million Rs 20 crore 5. Dwayne Johnson 393 million Rs 20 crore 6. Ariana Grande 375 million Rs 19 crore 7. Kim Kardashian 356 million Rs 18 crore 8. Beyonce Knowles 311 million Rs 16 crore 9. Khloe Kardashian 302 million Rs 16 crore 10. Justin Bieber 294 million Rs 15 crore 11. Kendall Jenner 287 million Rs 15 crore 12. Taylor Swift 280 million Rs 14 crore 13. Jennifer Lopez 248 million Rs 13 crore 14. Virat Kohli 274 million Rs 12 crore 15. Nicki Minaj 225 million Rs 11 crore 16. Kourtney Kardashian 218 million Rs 11 crore 17. Miley Cyrus 213 million Rs 11 crore 18. Katy Perry 204 million Rs 10 crore 19. Neymar da Silva 229 million Rs 9 crore 20. Kevin Hart 177 million Rs 9 crore

So while Bollywood celebs are still climbing the influencer ladder, Virat Kohli continues to dominate both on-field and online!

(Note: Follower counts may change frequently. The numbers mentioned above are as of June 27, 2025.)

