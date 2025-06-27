Mumbai: Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app. It has evolved into one of the most powerful influencer platforms in the world. Celebrities now use Instagram not only to connect with fans but also to promote brands and earn massive money through sponsored posts.
Here’s the list of top 20 highest-paid Instagram stars, according to Influencer Marketing Hub and Virat Kohli has proudly made it to the global list, infact the only Indian to do so!
Only Virat Kohli in Top 20
With 274 million followers, Virat Kohli ranks 14th globally, charging a whopping Rs 12 crore per post. From MRF Tyres, Puma, Myntra, Tissot, Audi India to Nestlé and Boost, Kohli’s name has become a major magnet for brands helping more than 30 companies push their sales like hotcakes!
The list is led by football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, followed by global sensations like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Dwayne Johnson, all charging over Rs 20 crore per post.
List of Top 20 Highest paid celebs on Instagram
|Serial No
|Celebrity Name
|Instagram followers (as of June 2025)
|Earnings per post
|1.
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|658 million
|Rs 27 crore
|2.
|Lionel Messi
|505 million
|Rs 22 crore
|3.
|Selena Gomez
|419 million
|Rs 22 crore
|4.
|Kylie Jenner
|393 million
|Rs 20 crore
|5.
|Dwayne Johnson
|393 million
|Rs 20 crore
|6.
|Ariana Grande
|375 million
|Rs 19 crore
|7.
|Kim Kardashian
|356 million
|Rs 18 crore
|8.
|Beyonce Knowles
|311 million
|Rs 16 crore
|9.
|Khloe Kardashian
|302 million
|Rs 16 crore
|10.
|Justin Bieber
|294 million
|Rs 15 crore
|11.
|Kendall Jenner
|287 million
|Rs 15 crore
|12.
|Taylor Swift
|280 million
|Rs 14 crore
|13.
|Jennifer Lopez
|248 million
|Rs 13 crore
|14.
|Virat Kohli
|274 million
|Rs 12 crore
|15.
|Nicki Minaj
|225 million
|Rs 11 crore
|16.
|Kourtney Kardashian
|218 million
|Rs 11 crore
|17.
|Miley Cyrus
|213 million
|Rs 11 crore
|18.
|Katy Perry
|204 million
|Rs 10 crore
|19.
|Neymar da Silva
|229 million
|Rs 9 crore
|20.
|Kevin Hart
|177 million
|Rs 9 crore
So while Bollywood celebs are still climbing the influencer ladder, Virat Kohli continues to dominate both on-field and online!
(Note: Follower counts may change frequently. The numbers mentioned above are as of June 27, 2025.)