Hyderabad: Telugu cinema, also known as Tollywood, is getting bigger every year. It’s no longer just popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana now, people across India (and even other countries) are watching Telugu movies and loving them.

This success is not just in theaters. OTT platforms like Netflix are also seeing a huge increase in the number of people watching Telugu films. From big action movies to emotional dramas, Tollywood is winning the hearts of viewers everywhere.

In the past, Hindi films dominated the Indian film scene. But now, Telugu movies are leading both in theaters and on OTT. Superstars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu are bringing in huge crowds. Movies like Baahubali, Pushpa, and RRR showed the world what Tollywood can do.

One of the biggest examples is RRR, which became a global hit. The movie’s Hindi version on Netflix got over 43 million views, making it the most-watched Indian movie on the platform!

Most Viewed Telugu Films on Netflix (5M+ Views)

Here is the list of the most-watched Telugu movies on Netflix, based on global view counts:

1. RRR (Only Hindi) – 43.65M views

2. Lucky Baskhar – 26.3M

3. Hi Nanna – 19.6M

4. Guntur Kaaram – 18.8M

5. Salaar (Without Hindi) – 17.5M

6. Pushpa 2 – 17.1M

7. Devara – 16.1M

8. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 12.5M

9. Kalki 2898 AD (Only Hindi) – 11.6M

10. Kushi -11M

11. Hit 3 – 10.3M

12. Court – 9.9M

13. Daaku Maharaj – 8.8M

14. Godfather – 8.8M

15. Bhola Shankar – 7.3M

16. Dasara – 7.1M

17. Bro – 7M

18. Waltair Veerayya – 6.2M

19. Thandel – 5.7M

20. Jack – 5.2M

Note: Some movies like RRR and Kalki 2898 AD only have Hindi versions on Netflix, and their views are based on that version. Others like Salaar do not have Hindi versions on Netflix.

Netflix has started investing more in Telugu films because the demand is growing fast. They are buying the rights to stream big Telugu releases and also working with Telugu filmmakers for exclusive content.