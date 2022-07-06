TOP 3 actors who are charging over 120cr per film

Hyderabad: Indian film industry has some big films in its kitty which are slated to hit the screens in 2022-23. Some of the expensive upcoming projects are Adipurush, Pathaan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3, and Ram Setu, among others. For such larger-than-life projects, even the lead actors are getting handsome paychecks as their remuneration. In this write-up, let’s have a look a the top 3 stars who are charging over 120cr for their upcoming movies.

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam, is said to be the biggest pan-India star in Indian Film industry. According to multiple reports, the Bahubali star is charging a whopping Rs 150 crores for his upcoming film Spirit. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Akshay Kumar

With one film after another, Akshay Kumar has proved to be a versatile actor in the film industry. The actor is said to be the second-highest in the industry as he is reportedly charging Rs 135 crore for his upcoming film, Ram Setu. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Baruccha in lead roles. Apart from this, Akshay is said to take home around Rs 150 crore for his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

Salman khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently filming for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled as Bhaijaan). Reports suggest that the actor has signed the film for Rs 125 crores for his role in the film.